Blucora Inc (BCOR) Holdings Increased by Invictus RG

Invictus RG raised its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Invictus RG’s holdings in Blucora were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,032,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hogan bought 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,314.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $488,014.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,733 shares of company stock worth $4,016,181. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

