Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.86 Million

Brokerages expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to report $139.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.40 million and the lowest is $134.21 million. Blue Apron posted sales of $187.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year sales of $667.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $681.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $592.97 million, with estimates ranging from $503.29 million to $659.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.28.

NYSE:APRN opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.17. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

In related news, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,782,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,294 over the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,431,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

