bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.37. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $225,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $247,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $2,443,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,150,000 after purchasing an additional 931,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,058,000 after purchasing an additional 605,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,610,000 after purchasing an additional 494,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after buying an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

