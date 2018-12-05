BorgWarner (BWA) Trading Down 7.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.65. 2,982,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,846,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.
In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $255,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.
