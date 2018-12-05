BorgWarner (BWA) Trading Down 7.5%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.65. 2,982,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,846,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $255,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

