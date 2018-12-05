Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 683 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 683 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $187,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 9,317 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.35.

On Friday, September 21st, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $1,554,400.00.

On Monday, September 17th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $1,581,950.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total transaction of $3,186,800.00.

NYSE:SAM opened at $273.36 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $160.40 and a 52-week high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

