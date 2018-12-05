Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Shares of BXP opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

