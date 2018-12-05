Bouygues (BOUYF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bouygues earned a news sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

