BowsCoin (BSC) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, BowsCoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BowsCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,515.00 and $0.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BowsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin Profile

BowsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin.

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BowsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BowsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

