BOX (BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Box has been incurring losses since its inception. The company reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted loss of cents per share, which was however narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The increasing expenses incurred on new new cloud investments has been hurting profits. Also, rising cloud competition is a big headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the increasing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a big positive. Expanding paid customer base is aiding its top-line growth. Further, Box’s strong focus toward advancement of its global go-to-market strategy is helping it to attract customers from the global market to its platform. Also, strong efforts toward enriching the cloud management and AI platforms will drive Box's growth in fiscal 2019.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 457.76% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. BOX’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $3,471,330. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $247,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 162,054 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $1,991,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BOX by 483.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

