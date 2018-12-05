Box Inc (BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.42. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 457.76%. The business had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

