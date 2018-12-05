Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $60,712.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00006083 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Binance and IDEX. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and $60,712.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.02368654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00161602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.10 or 0.10668619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

