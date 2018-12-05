Brickley Wealth Management Invests $797,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Stock

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

