Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several research analysts have commented on BDGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $77,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,310.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $429,922.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,016. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.