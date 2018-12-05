Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 87.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,584 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,541,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,395,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

