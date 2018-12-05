Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $924,000 in Ford Motor (F) Stock

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

