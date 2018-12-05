Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Veracyte worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 23,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $312,753.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

