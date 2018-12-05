Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of WDR opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-has-1-97-million-stake-in-waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr.html.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.