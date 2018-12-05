Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AVX Co. (AVX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AVX worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 35.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,178,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVX in the second quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AVX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

AVX stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.08. AVX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AVX had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $456.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

