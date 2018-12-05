BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.83 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 276,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HP by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,944,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after buying an additional 2,637,787 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 2,499,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,308,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,924,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $91,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,934 shares of company stock valued at $21,227,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.83 Million Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-15-83-million-stake-in-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.