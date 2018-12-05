BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $68.65 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,389 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $68,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

