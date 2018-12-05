BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,202 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,167,767,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-sells-15202-shares-of-humana-inc-hum.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.