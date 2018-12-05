Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,945,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. 1,900,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,852. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

