Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

ARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 102,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,479. The company has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

