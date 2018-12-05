Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cytosorbents also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 90.18% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.53. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $38,534.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 303,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 92,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

