Brokerages Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Richard B. Seidel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,165.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,361.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,800 shares of company stock worth $383,831. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

