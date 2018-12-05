Brokerages Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.19 million and the highest is $100.10 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $88.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $408.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.28 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.10 million to $451.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Hugh Panero sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $63,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,549,426. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,323,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AlarmCom by 66.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AlarmCom by 42.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in AlarmCom by 15.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 120,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

