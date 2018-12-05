Brokerages Expect AXT Inc (AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $26.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $27.02 million. AXT posted sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $107.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $107.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.76 million, with estimates ranging from $118.68 million to $120.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. AXT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 382,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 283,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,171,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 316,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

