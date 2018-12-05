Brokerages Expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) to Post $0.55 EPS

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 143 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFED shares. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFED opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

