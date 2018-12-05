Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (AGS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.11). PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. PlayAGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 437,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,519. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 176.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $12,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 84.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 510,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 311,054 shares during the last quarter.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.