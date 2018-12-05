Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $769.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.44 million. Plexus posted sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of PLXS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $528,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,807. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

