Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

