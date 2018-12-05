Brokerages Set NEX Group PLC (NXG) Price Target at $725.00

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($9.47).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NEX Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

LON NXG remained flat at $GBX 1,129 ($14.75) during trading on Wednesday. NEX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.25 ($9.02).

NEX Group Company Profile

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

