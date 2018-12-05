Brokerages Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Price Target at $55.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.67. Sun Hydraulics has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sun Hydraulics’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $406,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,953.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,152,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock worth $5,620,982. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Sun Hydraulics by 66.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 177,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

