Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Price Target at $55.46

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 439,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 413,850 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 65.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 3,561,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,767. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

