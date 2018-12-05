Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (VC) Price Target at $131.81

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard acquired 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 42.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

NYSE VC traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 504,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,626. Visteon has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

