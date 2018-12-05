Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations (WYND) PT at $57.13

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie raised Wyndham Destinations from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,527. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $33,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,767 shares of company stock worth $4,194,003 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,146,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,935,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,781,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,246,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,386,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

