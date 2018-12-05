Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $5.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 274,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $182.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.32 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

