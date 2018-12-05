Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 3,790 Shares of Access National Co. (ANCX)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its position in shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Access National accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Access National were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Access National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Access National by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Access National by 10.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 76,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Access National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Access National during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Access National alerts:

Shares of ANCX opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Access National Co. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $553.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Access National Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Access National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 3,790 Shares of Access National Co. (ANCX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-sells-3790-shares-of-access-national-co-ancx.html.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.