Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BRKL stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl-shares-bought-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.