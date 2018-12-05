Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $244,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $149,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $272.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.77 and a fifty-two week high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $244.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/brown-advisory-inc-has-244-28-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.