Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

