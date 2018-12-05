Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 549 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,542,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $12,989,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 549 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/brown-advisory-inc-sells-549-shares-of-spdr-dow-jones-reit-etf-rwr.html.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.