Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.60. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $338,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,662.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.