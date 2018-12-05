Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. FIG Partners upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $338,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 196,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.02. 83,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $796.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

