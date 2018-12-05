Budbo Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Budbo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.02290890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00158735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.09884321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Budbo

Budbo launched on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Budbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

