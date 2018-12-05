Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Trading Down 14.3%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. 2,403,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,246,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

