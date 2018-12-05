Bunge Ltd (BG) Stake Decreased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,338 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, CEO Soren Schroder bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.11 per share, with a total value of $94,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

