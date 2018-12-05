BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Stake Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $36,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,510 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

