C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

