C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $293,000 in Welltower Inc (WELL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, MED raised their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

